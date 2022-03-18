COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their lowest point since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 171, a drop of one from the day before. Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19 during the omicron surge, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by 2,196, roughly 37 per day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen in every LDH report since Jan. 25. The state has set a record for fewest hospitalizations in each of the last three days.
The recent, steady decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations is one of the signs Gov. John Bel Edwards pointed to as a reason to not extend the state’s public health emergency that had been in place for 24 consecutive months.
The most recent proclamation expired March 16.
