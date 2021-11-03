The Louisiana Department of Health is currently reviewing the guidance and underlying information regarding the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation that young children be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Formal guidance will be provided to vaccine providers for children in Louisiana sometime Wednesday, LDH officials said.
On Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
Children ages 12-16 are already eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
“We have a powerful new tool to protect children,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, in a statement. “The CDC’s clear recommendation is that anyone 5 years and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. We stand ready here in Louisiana and will be communicating with providers and the public tomorrow about what this means for our state and our children.”
In a statement, LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips said she applauds “the diligent work by the FDA and CDC.”
“Many parents of young children around the country and across our state, including me, are breathing a little easier tonight,” Phillips said. “That said, we appreciate everyone's patience with us as we finalize our own review and with providers this week as they operationalize this new guidance.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards called Tuesday’s announcement from the CDC “great news” and “a major relief” for parents who have been waiting for their children to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 18 children in Louisiana, including nine during the fourth surge.
“During the Delta surge, we lost too many children to COVID-19,” Edwards said. “It is my hope that because of this expanded access to the vaccine, more precious lives will be saved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.