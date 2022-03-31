Following federal authorization, the Louisiana Department of Health has expanded eligibility for a second booster dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
People ages 50 and older and those at least 12 years old “with moderate or severe immunosuppression” are now eligible for a second booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The second booster dose should be given at least four months after the first booster dose, LDH officials said in a statement.
LDH officials noted that moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals between the ages of 12 and 17 should receive a second booster of the Pfizer vaccine, while people 18 and older may receive either Pfizer or Moderna.
LDH officials said they have alerted all vaccine providers in the state that the new guidance “is effective immediately.”
“We welcome the news that many more Louisianans who may be at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 now have more options to protect themselves,” said state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter in a statement.
“We do not know what the future holds and continue to monitor circulating variants, but thankfully, our COVID-19 trends are better and we have more tools at our disposal than ever before, and that includes vaccines and boosters.”
While more than 982,000 extra doses have been administered in the state, Louisiana continues to rank among the worst in overall vaccination rates. As of the latest data, just under 60 percent (more than 2.7 million people) have started a vaccine series, while just over 52 percent (2.4 million) have finished one.
That’s well below the national averages of 77 percent and 65 percent, respectively.
People 5 and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine series.
In addition to the updated guidance, adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
For questions regarding COVID-19 testing, therapeutics, vaccines, or other related issues, people can call the COVID-19 Support Hotline at 855-453-0774. For a list of locations, visit ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.