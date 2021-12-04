Louisiana has reported its first “probable” case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the latest variant that was found in the U.S. earlier this week.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) made the announcement Friday, saying the first “probable” Omicron case was detected in an individual in Region 1, or the Greater New Orleans area.
The individual recently traveled within the U.S., according to LDH officials. No other information was provided.
The World Health Organization (WHO) classified the new variant — B.1.1.529 — as a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26. This variant, later named Omicron, was first reported to the WHO by government officials in South Africa, and the number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing throughout the Republic of South Africa.
So far, the variant has been detected in more than 30 countries and at least nine states, including now Louisiana.
“We now know Omicron is here in Louisiana,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, in a statement. “This is cause for concern, but not panic. We have been expecting and preparing for this moment.
“To all Louisianans, the single best action you can take to protect yourselves and your families is to get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”
LDH officials said “new information is still emerging” regarding Omicron and that the new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains. It could also carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern.
In late summer, Louisiana was struck by its fourth and worst surge of COVID-19. Fueled mostly by the Delta variant, the surge led to record-breaking daily case increases, percent positivity, hospitalizations, and deaths.
LDH officials expect to learn more about Omicron in the coming days.
The news of Omicron in Louisiana came after Gov. John Bel Edwards held a COVID-19 press briefing, the first in weeks. Edwards urged people to get vaccinated and get a booster shot when eligible.
While Louisiana has seen much improvement in gating criteria such as new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations, the state continues to be at the bottom nationally in vaccination rates.
“The Governor and I promised earlier [Friday] we would share with the public as soon as we had information that Omicron was in our state,” Kanter said. “We know families have questions and concerns. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public updated.”
LDH has established a network of laboratories to conduct genomic sequencing on positive SARS-CoV-2 specimens in order to track circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including newly emerging variants such as Omicron.
Epidemiologists, laboratorians and researchers will continue to closely monitor these data in order to continue to identify Omicron cases in Louisiana.
