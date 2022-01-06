For the third time in just over a week, the state has set the single-day record for most new cases of COVID-19.
On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported another 14,077 new cases — 9,087 confirmed and 4,990 “probable” — to easily eclipse the previous record of 12,647. The new cases were based on 69,576 tests, which equates to a daily positivity rate of 20.2 percent.
Louisiana has set the all-time daily record for most new cases on three recent occasions: Dec. 29, Dec. 30, and Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 125 overnight to 1,412 across the state, the most since Sept. 15, 2021. Since they were at 196 on Dec. 15, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 1,216, an average of just over 55 per day.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by 12 to 60, the most at one time since Oct. 18, 2021.
The state also reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and four “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 699,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 193,843 “probable” cases
-- 13,055 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,983 “probable” deaths
-- 12,577,970 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,656,697 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,346,071 series completed; 4,827,528 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 134 new COVID-19 cases in addition to 71 suspected cases.
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in the latest report.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 18,191 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 8,697 “probable” cases
-- 311 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 80 “probable” deaths
-- 254,366 total COVID-19 tests
-- 61,625 initiated vaccine series; 55,114 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
