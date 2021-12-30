Louisiana pharmacies have received “a very limited” supply of Paxlovid, the first authorized oral treatment for COVID-19.
Pfizer’s Paxlovid pills, which are only available with a doctor’s prescription, have been allocated to a small number of independent pharmacies across the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
“If you feel you may be a good candidate for the treatment, contact your provider or medical professional,” LDH officials said.
The Paxlovid pill was recently granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It can be used to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults and pediatric patients who are at least 12 years old, weigh at least 88 pounds, test positive for COVID-19, and are at high risk of hospitalization or death.
State health officials said Paxlovid should be initiated “as soon as possible after testing positive for COVID and within 5 days of symptom onset.” It is administered as three tablets taken together orally twice daily for five days, for a total of 30 tablets.
Paxlovid is not authorized for use for longer than five consecutive days.
In a statement, LDH officials said prescribers should be mindful “of the potential for significant drug interactions and contraindications for use with certain drugs.” Paxlovid is not recommended in patients with severe kidney or severe liver impairment. In patients with moderate renal impairment, a reduced Paxlovid dose is needed.
The FDA said paxlovid “is not authorized for the pre-exposure or post-exposure prevention of COVID-19 or for initiation of treatment in those requiring hospitalization due to severe or critical COVID-19.”
“Paxlovid is not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose are recommended,” the FDA said.
Possible side effects of Paxlovid, according to the FDA, include impaired sense of taste, diarrhea, high blood pressure and muscle aches. Using Paxlovid at the same time as certain other drugs “may result in potentially significant drug interactions,” the FDA said.
