More than 2.3 million people have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,598,732 Louisiana residents have started a vaccine series, a rise of 8,294 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 2,306,234 have finished a vaccine series, an increase of 7,999.
To date, the state has administered 4,732,615 vaccine doses, a rise of 15,668.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 705 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in its Thursday report.
Officials also reported 320 new “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by eight overnight to 196 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by four to 40.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 617,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 162,401 “probable” cases
-- 12,968 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,950 “probable” deaths
-- 11,916,016 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,598,732 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,306,234 series completed; 4,732,615 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 60,534 residents have started a vaccine series, a rise of 112 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 54,189 have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 156.
In other news, officials reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish and nine new “probable” cases on Thursday.
There were no reported deaths from COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in the latest report.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,863 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 78 “probable” deaths
-- 243,790 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,534 initiated vaccine series; 54,189 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.