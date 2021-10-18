Another 10,698 Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,173,032 residents have completed a vaccine series, which accounts for roughly 46.5 percent of the state’s population. In addition, approximately 2,436,376 — or just over 52 percent — have initiated a two-dose series, a rise of 8,714 from the previous report, LDH data shows.
To date, the state has administered 4,451,477 vaccine doses, an increase of 18,926.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 749 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in its Monday report.
Officials also reported 328 “probable” cases and four “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 35 over the weekend to 421 statewide, the fewest since July 9 (410). Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by 12 to 68 statewide, the fewest since July 21 (65).
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 599,656 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 153,295 “probable” cases
-- 12,573 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,777 “probable” deaths
-- 10,665,631 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,436,376 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,173,032 series completed; 4,451,477 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
