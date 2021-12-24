Nearly 85 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Louisiana contain the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, according to estimates from the Louisiana Department of Health.
LDH officials estimate that the proportion of Omicron cases in our state is 84.6 percent for the week ending Dec. 18. The first case of Omicron was detected at the beginning of the month and has since fueled a recent spike in new cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates an even greater proportion of Omicron in HHS Region 6, which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. In Region 6, the CDC believes that Omicron represents 92.1 percent of all cases, much greater than the nationwide average of 73.2 percent.
LDH officials said “estimated proportions are preliminary” and that limited Louisiana sequence data are available for the most recent reporting period. However, LDH will now report the Omicron variant proportion rather than case count, which is “no longer sustainable due to the volume of cases being identified.”
Cases have been on the rise over the last week, with 7,878 new cases confirmed since Monday, including at least 2,100 over the last two days.
Due to the rapid rise of the Omicron variant, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state’s public health emergency and is now requiring all state employees, contractors, and visitors to wear face masks indoors in most state buildings.
Additionally, LDH revised its recommendations and guidance for Louisianans during the holiday season, particularly if they are traveling. These include getting vaccines and boosters, masking indoors — regardless of vaccination status — around people who aren’t in your household and getting tested multiple times, particularly before traveling, before a gathering, and upon returning from traveling.
