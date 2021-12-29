Nearly 90 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Louisiana are the fast-spreading Omicron variant, according to estimates from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
LDH officials estimate that the proportion of Omicron cases in the state is 88.5 percent for the week ending Dec. 25, though that could change as more sequencing data are reported. The first case of Omicron was detected at the beginning of the month and has since fueled the state’s fifth wave in new COVID-19 cases.
The Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in Louisiana and neighboring states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that Omicron accounts for 86.7 percent of all cases in HHS Region 6, which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
On Wednesday, Louisiana reported a combined 9,378 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, the most reported in one day since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was 7,548 cases reported on Aug. 13 during the state’s fourth surge.
As of the latest data, 95 percent of the state’s parishes are at the two highest levels of community transmission.
The rise in cases has led to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have more than tripled in the last two weeks, going from 196 on Dec. 15 to 659 on Wednesday.
Those not fully vaccinated accounted for 64 percent of new cases for the week of Dec. 16-22. Those not fully vaccinated account for 79 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Dec. 28.
Due to the rapid rise of the Omicron variant, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state’s public health emergency and is now requiring all state employees, contractors, and visitors to wear face masks indoors in most state buildings.
Additionally, LDH revised its recommendations and guidance for Louisianans during the holiday season, particularly if they are traveling. These include getting vaccines and boosters, masking indoors — regardless of vaccination status — around people who aren’t in your household and getting tested multiple times, particularly before traveling, before a gathering, and upon returning from traveling.
Edwards will hold a media briefing to discuss the state’s latest spike on Thursday.
To find a vaccination site, call Louisiana's vaccine hotline at 855-453-0774. For a list of locations, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.
