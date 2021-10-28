Nearly 2.2 million Louisiana residents have completed a vaccine series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the most recent data, approximately 2,460,123 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series, an increase of 8,625 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 2,197,960 residents have completed a series, a rise of 8,324.
To date, the state has administered 4,499,885 vaccine doses, an increase of 17,566.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 312 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in its Thursday report.
Officials also reported 179 new “probable” cases and six new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by five overnight to 305 statewide. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, hospitalizations have dropped by 2,717.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by one to 54 statewide.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 603,101 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 155,129 “probable” cases
-- 12,701 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,824 “probable” deaths
-- 10,912,242 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,460,123 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,197,960 series completed; 4,499,885 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported that 179 more residents had started a vaccine series, bringing the total to date to 57,978. Of that total, approximately 51,688 have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 255.
In other news, officials confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish on Thursday as well as five new “probable” cases.
The parish didn’t report a new confirmed or suspected death from COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,902 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,595 “probable” cases
-- 302 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 73 “probable” deaths
-- 223,780 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,978 initiated vaccine series; 51,688 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
