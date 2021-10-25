Another 8,177 Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,189,636 residents have completed a vaccine series. In addition, approximately 2,451,498 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series, a rise of 7,360 from the previous report, LDH data shows.
To date, the state has administered 4,482,319 vaccine doses, an increase of 15,455 from the previous report.
The Department of Health updates its vaccination figures every Monday and Thursday.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 653 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths in its Monday report.
Officials also reported 225 new “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 10 over the weekend to 332 statewide, the fewest since July 4. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, hospitalizations have dropped by 2,690.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by two to 50 statewide.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 602,120 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 154,389 “probable” cases
-- 12,671 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,809 “probable” deaths
-- 10,831,408 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,451,498 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,189,636 series completed; 4,482,319 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
