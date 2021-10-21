Another 8,427 Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,181,459 residents have completed a vaccine series. In addition, approximately 2,444,138 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series, a rise of 7,762 from the previous report, LDH data shows.
To date, the state has administered 4,466,864 vaccine doses, an increase of 15,387.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 719 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths in its Thursday report.
Officials also reported 204 new “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 26 overnight to 354 statewide, the third straight day they were below 400 and the fewest since July 7. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, hospitalizations have dropped by 2,668.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by three overnight to 52 statewide, the fewest since July 17.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 601,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 153,937 “probable” cases
-- 12,644 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,802 “probable” deaths
-- 10,748,052 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,444,138 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,181,459 series completed; 4,466,864 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 192 more residents have started a vaccine series, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
To date, 57,642 local residents have at least started a vaccine series, which accounts for roughly 40.5 percent of the parish’s 142,000 population.
So far, approximately 51,210 Livingston Parish residents have completed a vaccine series, which is just over 36 percent of its population and a rise of 254 from the previous report.
In other news, officials confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish on Thursday as well as 10 new “probable” cases.
Officials also confirmed one new COVID-19 death.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,853 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,559 “probable” cases
-- 302 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 70 “probable” deaths
-- 221,114 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,642 initiated vaccine series; 51,210 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
