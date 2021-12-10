The Louisiana Department of Health reported 20 new cases of the Omicron variant Thursday evening, including one in Region 9, which encompasses Livingston Parish.
This latest tally brings the total number of Omicron cases in the state to 37, with 34 identified as “probable” and three confirmed.
The first Omicron case in Louisiana was detected on Dec. 3.
The Department of Health identified 16 cases of the Omicron variant Wednesday, and they involved 11 individuals in Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area), two individuals in Region 2 (Baton Rouge area), two individuals in Region 7 (Northwest), and one in Region 4 (Acadiana area).
The following is a total breakdown of cases by region to date, per the Louisiana Department of Health:
– Region 1 (Greater New Orleans Area): 30 (28 probable; 2 confirmed)
– Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area): 3 probable
– Region 4 (Acadiana): 1 probable
– Region 7 (Northwest): 2 probable
– Region 9 (Northshore): 1 confirmed
The World Health Organization (WHO) classified the new variant — B.1.1.529 — as a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26. This variant, later named Omicron, was first detected in South Africa.
So far, the variant has been detected in more than 57 countries and at least 21 states, including Louisiana.
LDH officials said information on Omicron “is still emerging” and that the new variant “includes multiple mutations across the SARS-CoV-2 genome.” There is concern the new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains and may carry “an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern.”
LDH has established a network of laboratories to conduct genomic sequencing on positive SARS-CoV-2 specimens in order to track circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including newly emerging variants such as Omicron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.