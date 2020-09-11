Livingston Parish reported 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,537 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 70 deaths. Before Friday, the parish hadn’t reported a new COVID-19 related death in the previous two days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 36,232 tests, a jump of just 264 tests from Thursday. That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 7.5 percent, marking the 18th time in 24 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 156,174 cases; 5,032 deaths; and 2,036,818 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, continued their recent plunge, falling by 39 overnight and now stand at down to 723 statewide, the fewest since June 28 (715). Ventilator usage also dropped on Friday, falling by eight to 117 statewide.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana will move to Phase Three in its reopening plan when the current order expires on Friday, Sept. 11.
Edwards added that he will go into a “deep dive” regarding what Phase Three looks like and the gating criteria his decision was based on in a press conference Friday.
