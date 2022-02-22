COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 701 on Tuesday, a fall of 30 overnight, according to a report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 1,666.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 74.
In Tuesday’s report, the state tallied 1,574 new cases, which include 808 confirmed cases and 567 “probable” cases. Of that total, 199 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 43 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 10 suspected deaths.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 882,757 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 277,536 “probable” cases
-- 14,163 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,355 “probable” deaths
-- 14,381,654 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,729,709 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,416,494 series completed; 4,966,252 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 36 “probable” cases and nine new reinfections on Tuesday.
The parish reported one new confirmed death from COVID-19 and a suspected death in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,577 “probable” cases
-- 1,906 reinfections
-- 347 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 100 “probable” deaths
-- 293,795 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,972 initiated vaccine series; 56,640 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
