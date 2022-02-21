COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 164 over the weekend to 731 statewide, the fewest since Dec. 28, 2021, according to a report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 1,636.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by 19 to 74.
In Monday’s report, the state tallied 2,029 new cases, which include 1,115 confirmed cases and 686 “probable” cases. Of that total, 228 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported 47 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 18 suspected deaths in its latest report.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 881,949 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 276,969 “probable” cases
-- 14,120 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,345 “probable” deaths
-- 14,348,058 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,729,709 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,416,494 series completed; 4,966,252 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with seven “probable” cases and nine new reinfections on Monday.
The parish also reported one new confirmed death from COVID-19 in the latest update.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,362 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,541 “probable” cases
-- 1,897 reinfections
-- 346 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 99 “probable” deaths
-- 292,584 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,972 initiated vaccine series; 56,640 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
