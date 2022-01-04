Louisiana reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of hospitalizations surpassed 1,200 for the first time in more than three months, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the state reported 6,046 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in addition to 3,244 new “probable” cases. The combined 9,290 cases were on 37,177 tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 24.9 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 120 overnight to 1,226 across the state, the most since Sept. 20 (1,239). Since they were at 196 on Dec. 15, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 1,030.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by four to 54, the most at one time since Oct. 27.
The state also reported 11 confirmed deaths and six “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 683,496 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 185,650 “probable” cases
-- 13,039 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,979 “probable” deaths
-- 12,458,398 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,645,600 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,338,514 series completed; 4,809,714 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 109 new COVID-19 cases in addition to 127 suspected cases.
The parish also reported one suspected death from COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,977 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 8,557 “probable” cases
-- 310 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 80 “probable” deaths
-- 252,624 total COVID-19 tests
-- 61,395 initiated vaccine series; 54,957 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.