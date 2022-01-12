For the third time in less than one week and fifth time in the last two weeks, Louisiana has set a new record for most new COVID-19 cases in a single day, another sign that this latest surge has yet to slow down.
On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 17,592 new COVID-19 cases, which include 11,642 confirmed cases and 5,950 “probable.” The new cases were based on 84,376 tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 20.8 percent.
Along with Wednesday, Louisiana has set the all-time daily record for most new cases four other times within the last two weeks: Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 6-7. Wednesday’s record beat the previous mark of 14,802 on Jan. 7 by nearly 2,800.
As cases rise, so do hospitalizations, which are accelerating at a record pace. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 94 overnight to 1,999 across the state, the most since Sept. 6, 2021.
In four weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 1,803 — or more than 10 times what they were on Dec. 15, 2021. Hospitalizations are still far below the 3,022 they reached during the Delta surge, but they are creeping up the peak of last year's winter surge of 2,069.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by 13 to 111, the most at one time since Oct. 7, 2021.
The state also reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and six “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 750,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 216,633 “probable” cases
-- 13,112 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,004 “probable” deaths
-- 12,930,434 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,667,159 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,353,203 series completed; 4,844,675 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
Due to a processing error, the Department of Health was unable to update COVID-19 cases and percent positivity by parish and region on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.