A total of 17 COVID-19 cases have been identified among passengers and crew of the Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday, including one probable case of the new Omicron variant, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The crew member carrying the probable case of Omicron is not a Louisiana resident and did not leave the ship, health officials said in a statement.
Officials identified 10 cases of COVID-19 aboard the cruise ship early Sunday before identifying another seven Sunday evening. The Omicron case was among the initial 10 cases that were reported, officials said.
“Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to implement existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line,” officials said in a statement.
The Norwegian Breakaway departed from New Orleans on Nov. 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras and Mexico. There were more than 3,200 people onboard.
NCL adhered to “appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified aboard this vessel,” officials said. Every individual aboard was tested for COVID-19 before disembarking, and they were provided post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the CDC.
Those who tested positive for COVID-19 had to either travel by personal vehicle directly to their personal residence or self-isolate, according to current CDC guidelines in accommodations provided by NCL.
