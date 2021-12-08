After reporting three new “probable” cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant Wednesday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health reported another 13 Wednesday evening, bringing the identified total to 17, though there are likely more.
The new probable cases involve nine individuals in Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area), two in Region 2 (Baton Rouge area), and two in Region 7 (Northwest).
Earlier Wednesday, health officials said two of the new cases were detected in Region 1, while another was found in Region 4, the Acadiana area.
Few details were offered about the new cases, though health officials said the one found in Region 4 was detected in a person who had traveled internationally. The individual did not require hospitalization, officials said.
No additional information was offered on the other 15 cases reported Wednesday.
The World Health Organization (WHO) classified the new variant — B.1.1.529 — as a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26. This variant, later named Omicron, was first reported to the WHO by government officials in South Africa.
So far, the variant has been detected in more than 50 countries and at least 20 states, including Louisiana.
The first Omicron case in Louisiana was identified in Region 1 on Dec. 3.
LDH officials said information on Omicron “is still emerging” and that the new variant “includes multiple mutations across the SARS-CoV-2 genome.” There is concern the new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains and may carry “an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern.”
National and local health officials are urging everyone 5 years of age and older to get vaccinated and that everyone 18 years of age and older get a booster if eligible. The CDC also recommends wearing a mask in certain settings.
“These new cases of Omicron should serve as a reminder of the ongoing threat of COVID especially as we get ready to gather for the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state health officer, in a statement. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated and get the booster.”
LDH has established a network of laboratories to conduct genomic sequencing on positive SARS-CoV-2 specimens in order to track circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including newly emerging variants such as Omicron.
