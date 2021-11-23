The Department of Health confirmed 393 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths in its Tuesday report.
Officials also reported 280 new “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by eight overnight to 194 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by two to 36.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 610,015 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 158,699 “probable” cases
-- 12,867 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,901 “probable” deaths
-- 11,458,984 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,528,645 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,248,242 series completed; 4,623,993 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 new “probable” cases.
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,711 “probable” cases
-- 307 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 235,076 total COVID-19 tests
-- 59,306 initiated vaccine series; 52,959 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.