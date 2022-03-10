The state has administered more than 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, the state has administered approximately 5,003,669 vaccine doses.
To date, more than 2.7 million residents have started a vaccine series, while more than 2.4 million have completed one.
In other news, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by one overnight to 265 statewide. Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 2,101.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators were at 28 in the update.
In Thursday’s report, the state tallied 174 new cases. Of that total, 38 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 886,678 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 279,194 “probable” cases
-- 14,418 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,444 “probable” deaths
-- 14,725,622 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,747,039 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,437,036 series completed; 5,003,669 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, more than 57,000 residents have now completed a vaccine series, LDH data shows.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,606 “probable” cases
-- 1,919 reinfections
-- 355 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 102 “probable” deaths
-- 298,853 total COVID-19 tests
-- 63,324 initiated vaccine series; 57,097 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
