State healthcare leaders are warning against the use of ivermectin, which is commonly used in animals against parasites, for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.
“The Louisiana Department of Health strongly recommends against the use of ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19,” officials said in a statement.
Ivermectin tablets are approved “at very specific doses” for some parasitic worms in humans as well as topical treatments for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea, according to the Department of Health.
But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved or authorized ivermectin for COVID-19.
Still, the FDA and other healthcare organizations have received multiple reports of patients who needed medical support and hospitalization after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses.
Large doses of ivermectin, such as those intended for horses, “can be highly toxic in humans and cause serious harm,” according to LDH officials.
“Using any treatment for COVID-19 that is not approved or authorized by the FDA, unless part of a clinical trial, can cause serious harm,” LDH officials said.
In the statement, LDH officials urged people against using medications intended for animals, saying such preparations for animals “are very different from those approved for humans.”
“I know people are concerned about the Delta variant and our recent COVID surge and may have questions,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, in a statement. “Please beware of misinformation online including around ivermectin. The FDA has not approved or authorized ivermectin for preventing or treating cases of COVID-19.
“If you want to prevent COVID-19, get the COVID-19 vaccine. All three vaccines are safe and effective, all three were authorized by the FDA, and Pfizer was just approved by the FDA for those 16 years old and above.”
