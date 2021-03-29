A popular New Orleans 10K is heading to Livingston Parish.
The Le Chien Running Club will present the annual Crescent City Classic 10K, one of New Orleans’ signature events, in Denham Springs on Saturday, April 3.
All runners are welcome to register for the event, which will start at 8 a.m. at the Denham Springs Train Depot and end at the locally-owned Le Chien Brewing Company. The majority of the 6.2-mile run/walk will take place along River Road, which will be closed for the race.
The idea to host the Crescent City Classic came from members of the Le Chien Running Club, a group of running enthusiasts that formed last November and meets for a neighborhood run every Thursday evening. The club has “a wide range of members,” ranging from people who compete in ultra races to people just starting out.
It was after one of these weekly runs that two of the club’s members, Josh and Geneva Compton, decided to reach out to Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart about hosting “a satellite hub” of the popular 10K in Denham Springs.
Like nearly all races over the last year, officials from the Crescent City Classic have had to convert their event to a virtual format in adherence to coronavirus restrictions.
“This past year, we had to do a lot of virtual runs because everything was shut down because of COVID,” Josh Compton said. “It was good, but for runners, we like to be in person. So it’s been a tough year for runners.”
After being granted permission to host the run, the club got to work to ensure their event lives up to the standard set by the Crescent City Classic.
If they register by March 31, participants will have their medals and T-shirts shipped to Le Chien Brewing Company. The first 100 runners will also receive “goodie bags” filled with coupons and other gifts from businesses in downtown Denham Springs.
Using an official GPS race timing app called Race Joy, participants will be able to compete for one of the coveted Crescent City Classic posters. As in the past, race posters will be awarded to the top 500 male and top 500 female finishers.
Following the race, there will be an after-party at the local pub where runners will be able to enjoy drinks, free food (from All-Star Catering), and live music. Additionally, the Easter Bunny will also be on hand to take pictures with children.
“We’re trying to make it as authentic of a race as possible,” Josh Compton said.
Added Geneva Compton: “This is known as a very fun race, and we’re going to recreate that here.”
Due to the Four Seasons Farmers Market being held in downtown Denham Springs that same day, parking for this weekend’s 10K will be at nearby New Covenant Baptist Church, located at 215 Florida Avenue SE.
Officials from the Crescent City Classic are urging runners to adhere to strict COVID-19 racing protocols, which include:
-- Wearing masks at the start and finish of their running sessions
-- Limiting starting groups to 25 runners/walkers
-- Setting up a hand-sanitizing station
-- Maintaining 6 feet of distance between runners and walkers
-- Having runners and walkers bring their own hydration sources on the race course
-- Wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and limiting group size at any pre-race and post-race gatherings
To register for this weekend’s run, visit www.ccc10k.com and register in the “Le Chien Running Club” group. Registration ends Friday, April 2.
