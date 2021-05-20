State health leaders have launched a campaign to encourage young teens to get a COVID-19 vaccine as summer approaches, calling it “important for the health of all our children.”
In a letter with a dozen pediatricians, Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, urged parents and caregivers “to protect their eligible children against COVID-19” by having them get the Pfizer vaccine, which was recently authorized for emergency use in children ages 12-15.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for people under 18.
In their letter released Thursday, pediatricians and Kanter said vaccinations “are the best way for this age group to safely return to school and to summer activities like camp, and vital for the protection of families.”
Along with Kanter, the letter was signed by representatives from the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, Tulane University School of Medicine, Ochsner Health, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health, and LSU Health Shreveport.
“As the summer begins, we strongly encourage parents of children ages 12 and up to find out where COVID-19 vaccines are available in your area and to schedule your child for their vaccination as soon as possible,” the letter said.
“This is especially important for those who will be attending summer camps, traveling, spending time with friends, working summer jobs and going back to school in August. Vaccination against COVID-19 is important for the health of all our children.”
Last week, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15 earlier, declaring the vaccine “safe” and that it “offers strong protection for younger teens” based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers.
The study found no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among kids given dummy shots. Researchers also found the kids developed higher levels of virus-fighting antibodies than earlier studies measured in young adults.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices then recommended use of the Pfizer vaccine in children, and the CDC approved its use based on clinical trial data that found it “safe and effective.”
In clinical trials, officials said the Pfizer vaccine has demonstrated “100 percent effectiveness” in children as young as 12 years old with “minimal side effects.”
Louisiana leaders officially made the vaccine available to young teens shortly after the federal recommendations, with Kanter saying the vaccine passed “the same safety benchmarks for this younger age group as it did for those ages 16 and older.”
The updated guidance went into effect May 13, which made another 250,000 people in Louisiana eligible for a vaccine.
Now, leading pediatricians are urging people to take advantage.
In their letter, the pediatricians said the FDA’s recent authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young teens “adds an essential tool to the proven strategies that have kept our children safe during the past school year.” They said the Pfizer vaccine has been “safe and provides a strong immune response against the virus, particularly in adolescents.”
“Importantly, it has also been shown to substantially reduce the chance one might unknowingly pass the virus on to someone else,” they said. “Thankfully, the most significant challenges of the 2020-21 school year are behind us now, and the availability of COVID-19 vaccines brings hope that the ‘normal’ we all seek for our children and our families will come soon.”
Pediatricians said they “strongly encourage” parents of children ages 12 and up to find out where COVID-19 vaccines are available in their area and to schedule their child for a vaccination “as soon as possible.”
Pediatricians said this is “especially important” for those who will be attending summer camps, traveling, spending time with friends, working summer jobs and going back to school in August.
“By their social nature, teens have proven to be very effective spreaders of COVID-19,” the letter said. “The availability of COVID vaccines in 12-15-year-olds can make the coming school year safer and more normal, but only if families and adolescents choose to get vaccinated.”
While most children have been spared serious complications, more than 61,000 children ages 17 and younger have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak last year. That has resulted in at least seven deaths among that age demographic.
In their letter, pediatricians pointed to the state’s mounting death toll — more than 10,500 suspected deaths and counting — when urging people to get vaccinated.
“Vaccination of adults and children is necessary to prevent the continued spread of this virus in our communities and the emergence of the variants that threaten to prolong this pandemic,” the letter said.
There are currently more than 1,400 locations in Louisiana that offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
For a person younger than 18, parental/caregiver consent is needed to get the shot. The Louisiana Department of Health has developed a consent form that can be found on its website at: covidvaccine.la.gov.
People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s newly-launched COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.