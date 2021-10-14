Approximately 199 more Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
To date, 57,253 local residents have at least started a vaccine series, which accounts for roughly 40.3 percent of the parish’s 142,000 population.
In addition, approximately 50,684 Livingston Parish residents have completed a vaccine series, which is 35.6 percent of its population and a rise of 258 from the previous report.
In other news, officials confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish on Thursday. The parish also reported 13 new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,516 “probable” cases
-- 300 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 69 “probable” deaths
-- 218,694 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,253 initiated vaccine series; 50,684 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
