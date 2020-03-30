To the citizens of Denham Springs,
Once again we are facing challenging times in our city. I want to assure everyone of our commitment to continue providing you with essential services. Our sewer, water, gas, and street departments are operational. Our police and fire departments continue to function. However, for the safety of these employees, we ask that you please limit calls to true emergencies. When our fire department and police department personnel respond to calls, they now must don protective gear. As you know, these supplies are in high demand during this crisis. We thank you for your cooperation in ensuring these measures are reserved for those most in need of our services.
City Hall remains open on a limited basis. Our lobby is closed at this time for the protection of our employees as well as you, the citizen. Business is being conducted through our drive thru, including the issuing of permits. Utility payments can also be mailed or paid online through our City of Denham Springs website at cityofdenhamsprings.com.
Additionally, we have formulated an emergency plan in the event one of our first responders has been exposed to the virus, or simply does not want to chance exposing their families due to contact with the public. This plan entails shelter, food, and a quarantine area if needed. I want to publicly thank our faith-based community for their help in implementing these measures. Once again, they have stepped up in our time of need. I also want to thank our area restaurants who have provided meals to those who risk their own health and safety to continue to serve you.
We are truly blessed to live in a community where everyone pulls together in a time of need.
I plead with every citizen to adhere to the guidelines put forth by our governor and our president. We now have positive cases in our community. Join me in offering prayers for those affected. These are frightening and uncertain times we are facing. Remember to check on your neighbors, the elderly, and your loved ones during this time. But do so safely, within the social distancing guidelines.
The residents of Denham Springs have proven that we can overcome adversity, and come out on the other side even stronger. We will do so again.
Be assured of my prayers for each of you. If you have questions or concerns I can be reached at (225)665-8121 or at mayor@cityofdenhamsprings.com.
Stay safe, God bless you, and may He continue to bless our great city.
We remain Denham Strong!
Mayor Gerard Landry
