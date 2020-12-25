Letters to Santa: Livingston Parish elementary students pen holiday wishes to Santa Claus

Every year, The News receives “Letters to Santa” from elementary students across Livingston Parish.
After gathering the lists and checking them twice, we select a few to publish in our annual Christmas edition.
Despite challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, The News still received hundreds of letters from eager students hoping they were on the nice list and not the naughty list.
Here is this year’s complete collection of “Letters to Santa.” Select letters were chosen for our Dec. 24, 2020, print edition.
▼
Eastside Elementary
Leah Richard’s significant disability autism class K-5
▼
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want an Ella Surprise and a Jojo Siwa toy. I want Legos for my sister. I also want a hula hoop for my dad. I want a Pokémon card. My mom wants makeup. I’m ready for a Christmas watch.
Your friend,
Faith
▼
Dear Santa,
I would like a truck and French Fry machine.
Love,
Dylan
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch, a canon, four-wheeler, computer, and island.
Your friend,
Landon
▼
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I’ve been good this year. I want a racing car. I also want a top.
Your friend,
Laxton
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a dollhouse, Legos, and cars. A red, blue, and purple car.
Love,
Gunnar
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a train for Christmas. Thank you please.
Your friend,
Lamar
▼
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas. My birthday is on the 17th. I want an Elsa doll. I want a mermaid barbie doll.
Your friend,
Lily
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Mrs. Lemoine’s second grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
Do you have everything ready for all the boys and girls? I know they’ve tried their best to be good this year! They are so excited about your upcoming visit! Don’t forget your mask! My name is Kristi. I’ve been pretty good this year, considering…
My Christmas wishes are for us to have happiness and joy every day! I’d also like a smile from everyone I see each day, please make sure I give them one too! My final Christmas wish is that we remember the reason for the great holiday season. I hope my wishes aren’t too much. I don’t want to put you out!
Be careful Christmas Eve and have yourself a Merry Little Christmas!
Love,
Mrs. Lemoine
▼
Dear Santa,
Do the elves have everything ready? My name is Claire. I am 6 years old. I’ve been mostly nice. I’ve been a little bad too! I’m so so sorry. I would like an easy roller, some elf clothes, and a poller bear that has sparkles on it in Doller General! I hope you have a safe trip! HO! HO! HO! Thank you!
Love,
Claire A.
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? My name is Mason. I’ve been really good and a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are an elf pet, a laptop, and a bucket of fried chicken! Yum! Yum!
Love,
Mason D.
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? My name is Alaina. I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good and a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are an elf pet, a baby bag, and doll clothes! You make me smile! Thank you!
Love,
Alaina T.
▼
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? My name is Charlotte. I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been mostly good. I was a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are an elf pet, fortnight toys, and squishes! Thank you!
Love,
Charlotte T.
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? My name is Kameron. I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good and a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are a pc, a titanic, and a titanic model ship! Thank you!
Love,
Kameron M.
▼
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? My name is Anthony. I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been mostly good and a little bad too! Sorry! Please bring me a computer, a dirt bike, and a red and blue Among us plushies! Thank you Santa for what you do every year.
Love,
Anthony J.
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph’s nose? My name is Brody. I am 6 years old. I am kind of good and kind of bad. Sorry! My Christmas wishes are a T-Rex, a checkin notsoris, and an idomisnex! Thank you!
Love,
Brody W.
▼
Dear Santa,
Do you like cookies and milk? My name is Maggie. I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good and a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are a pug, some squishes, and an elf outfit for my elf! Thank you!
Love,
Maggie A.
▼
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? My name is Zyana. I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good! My Christmas wishes are a new water slide, an elf, and a reindeer! Thank you!
Love,
Zyana C.
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph’s nose? My name is Eli. I am 6 years old. Have I been nice or naughty? Am I on the nice list or th naughty list? My Christmas wishes are an elf pet and elf that you can touch! Thank you! I’m excited to see what I get Christmas morning! Have a safe trip!
Love,
Eli C.
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph’s nose? My name is Hunter. I am 6 years old. Have I been naughty or nice? This year I’ve been really good and a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are Ryan Speshls, an elf costume, a Ninja costume, and a hoover board! Thank you!
Love,
Hunter K.
▼
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? My name is Evan. I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been mostly good and a litt bad too! My Christmas wishes are a TV, some M&Ms, and a small freezer for my room!
Love,
Evan C.
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? My name is Mikayla. I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been mostly good and a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are a new toy cat, elf pets, and a big bag of Skittles! Thank you!
Love,
Mikayla F.
▼
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? My name is Evie. I am 6 years old. I’ve been good this year and a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are slime, a pink tutu, an elf, and a unicorn loft bed!
Love,
Evie L.
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? My name is Emberly. I am 7 years old. I’ve been good and a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are an elf pet, a computer, and a baby pup! Thank you! Have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Emberly R.
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph’s nose? My name is Brooks. I am 6 years old. I;ve been mostly good and just a little naughty! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are an elf pet, a lolly pop, and costumes for my elf! Thank you!
Love,
Brooks R.
▼
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? My name is Sylvia. I’ve been really good and a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are a Santa be and an elf pet! I can’t wait for Christmas morning! Have a safe trip!
Love,
Sylvia S.
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph’s nose? My name is Jhett. I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been really good and a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are a cat, a dog, and an elf pet! Thank you! Hope you get my letter! Ho! Ho! Ho!
Love,
Jhett V.
▼
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? My name is Courtlynn. I am 6 years old. This year I;ve been good and a little bad too! Sorry! My Christmas wishes are a pug, some squishes, and an outfit for my elf! Thank you!
Love,
Courtlynn V.
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Ms. Boston’s first grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Am I on the nice list? I helped a friend at recess when she was hurt. I really hope I’m on the nice list. Will you please bring me some candy and a toy unicorn with a cupcake? Can you bring me a snow globe too? I hope you have the stuff I want. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Jasmine Jones
▼
Dear Santa Claus,
How do you get all the way around the world in one night? When does Rudolph hang out with you? I do my chores, help my mom with the trash, and share with others. For Christmas, I want three hundred dollars for the game Cold War. I would also want an electric dirt bike. I wish you a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Leighton Briggs
▼
Dear Santa,
Are you almost ready for Christmas? How do your reindeer fly at night? Am I on the good list? I help clean my room and my mom wash the dishes! I want LOL dolls, a doll crib, and baby doll clothes. I hope Rudolph is flying your sleigh tonight.
Love,
Faith Craig
▼
Dear St. Nick,
How is Rudolph doing? Am I on the bad or good list? I shared my suckers with Leland. I think I am on the nice list. Will you please bring me LOL dolls, barbies and a boy tiger? I want a house for my tigers and a big house for my cousin Cooper. I wish lots of fun.
Love,
Annabelle Carroll
▼
Dear Santa,
Who take care of your reindeer? I have been trying really hard to be good. I want a Dino Egg for Christmas. Could you please bring my mom live chickens to lay eggs?
Merry Christmas,
Fisher Stuart
▼
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I hope I’m on the nice list. I have been good. I listen to Ms. Boston. I want a Wwi, City Toy RT Man, Reign’s wrestlers and champion. Let’s please bring Patrich a friend.
Merry Christmas,
Leland Riggins
▼
Dear Santa Claus,
Are you ready for Christmas? I hope I’m on the nice list. I once did laundry twice a day. I help my brothers pick up toys in my room. Do you drink milk and eat cookies? How do your reindeer fly? I wish for a new game that all of us can play together. I also wish for a new chase car toy and a remote-control car with double A batteries included. Well, I hope you have a great trip back to the North Pole.
Love,
Austin Phillips
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good day. I clean up my room, and I take care of my baby sister. Am I on the good list? For Christmas, I want a bike and a big LOL doll. I wish you get lots of cookies on Christmas.
Love,
Aveigha Copsey
▼
Dear Father Christmas,
Am I on the nice list? Do you use reindeer of the sleigh’s magic to pull your sleigh? Sometimes I am good. I clean my room and the living room all by myself. I also clean my mom and dad’s room. I hope I’m on the nice list. I want a dirt bike and a scooter. I also want a nerf car and phone charger. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Jayden Compton
▼
Dear Santa Claus,
How are the reindeer doing? Am I on the naighuty list or nice list? I help my friends clean up when they drop their stuff. I want a snow globe for Christmas. Call your elf, Sprinkle Star Martin, and he’ll tell you all about me. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Carsyn Housley
▼
Dear Santa,
How did you get the red suit? Am I on the naughty list? I clean my room. I want a rabbit and a parrot. Do you still have Rudolph? Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas!
Love,
Cohen Branham
▼
Dear Father Christmas,
I’ve been nice to my sister and brother. They are the best! Do you ever sleep? I would like a bike. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kaydence France
▼
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Rudolph? I have been good, and I love my teacher. For Christmas, I want a RC boat, boat trailer, and a RC truck. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Braxtyn Turner
▼
Dear St. Nick,
What do you need your magic key for? I help my parents with chores. For Christmas, I want a computer, candy, and a LOL doll.
Love,
Emely Romero
▼
Dear Santa Claus,
Where did you get your name? I help my mom and dad. I also make my bed. For Christmas, please bring me a doll with a green car that has a heart on it. I want two babies, a big sister, a brother and dad doll. I wish that my mom’s foot gets better and that we can make a cake for her. Have a good Christmas.
Love,
Caylee Wilson
▼
Dear Santa,
I was good, because I help my mom clean the house and did all my homework. For Christmas, please bring me a computer and 2 Fortnight games.
Love,
Jason Vergin
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Mrs. Shelton’s second grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
How you your reindeer fly? I have been good when my elf is watching. I help my mom decorate the house. I want a tent and surprise for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies on my table for you.
Love,
Harper
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt. I have been good this year. I would like a dinosaur. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love,
Wyatt
▼
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I have been good. I clean the rooms in the house. I want toys and cars and new sheets. You are the best!
Your friend,
Rhett
▼
Dear Santa,
What do reindeer eat? I want a trip to the North Pole. I want to see the elves. I’ve been good.
Love,
Chloeann
▼
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole and Mrs. Claus and the elves? I have been good this year. I want makeup and LOL lipgloss and kittens. You are so sweet to everybody. I love Santa and Mrs. Claus and the elves and the North Pole.
Love,
Abby
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Grace Aguillard. I am seven years old and I have been pretty nice this year. I am really looking forward to Christmas. How are you doing Santa? One present I would like you to bring for my family is a brand new car? They have taken care of me and my brothers and sister. We would share the car with our whole entire family if it had enough seats for the whole entire family.
Love,
Grace A.
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Collin and I go to NCE. I have a question? Do you need help? One present I would like you to bring is a helicopter LEGO set. One reason why I deserve this is I’ve been baptized and now I’m with God. If I get this present, I will share with everyone. One thing I’d like you to bring to my mom is a glass vase with flowers on it. One reason why she should get it is that she has been a good mom.
Love,
Collin H.
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Jadyn. I am 7, about to be 8, and I’m from Louisiana. How have you been this year? I would like a bike with a bell and a basket in the front of the bike. I deserve this because I help my mom with the car fresheners and I have taken care of my dad a lot. If you could bring my dad a new belt because his belts are worn out. He deserves this because he has been nice to me.
Love,
Jadyn W.
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Lana. I like gymnastics and I’m looking forward to Christmas this year. I would like you to bring me a piano. I deserve a piano because I worked hard at piano lessons. I would love you to bring my mom a apple watch. She deserves it because she’s a great mom to me and she’s very nice to me.
Love,
Lana S.
▼
Dear Santa,
I’m really good at driving my dirt bike. How many elves do you have? My first present I want is a nerf gun. I have helped my teacher by getting copies and bringing lunch. I want a RC car. I’d want you to get my mom a new purse. I’d get it for her because she wants a new one and deserves it. She will keep it for herself.
Love,
Waylon V.
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubrianna Lynn Sloan. Am I on the good list or the naughty list? One present I’d like is a necklace and you can open and close it. I am nice, kind and I have been good. I will share it with my family. One present I would like is a dog. I am kind by helping my family and friends. I will share it with my family and I will take good care of it.
Love,
Aubri S.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been good at NCE and kind and nice. How do you like your job? I would like Santa to bring me a coloring set. I listen to my teacher. That’s why I think I deserve this gift. I am going to share my gift with my sister. I would like you to bring my mom a screen TV. She is so nice and kind.
Love,
Zoe W.
▼
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas this year. How do you give everyone presents in one night? This Christmas may I have a Ninetndo Switch? I deserve this present because I help others by telling them about God. I’m going to play with it with my sister. I would like you to bring Gram a new leather purse. She deserves a new purse because she works hard for us.
Love,
MJ
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been good at school and help people there but I kinda been bad at my house. How long have you lived at the North Pole? One present I’d like is a purple and black four wheeler. I am nice to people, family, friends, and that’s why I think I deserve it. I’d like you to bring someone a present for me. It’s my mom. She’d like a pretty silver ring. She should get it because she is sweet.
Love,
Gabriella P.
▼
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to having an awesome Christmas. Are you really the real Santa Claus? I’d like a PS5 for Christmas. I help, clean, unload dishes, and carrys stuff. I would give my dad an American flag because he was a marine.
Love,
Andrew
▼
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas so much! What do you put in your hot chocolate? I would like a Reaborn doll. I’m nice to my friends and family and other people. I would give my mommy some lipstick and nail polish.
Love,
Britleigh
▼
Dear Santa,
Christmas is my favorite because I get to see my dad. I love my family because they take care of me. What do you really look like? I’d like a new bike because my other one broke. It’s not my fault it’s my dad’s because he took off the training wheels. But I still love him. Get ready because I got cookies for you!
Love,
Lorelai
▼
Dear Santa,
I’m really looking forward to getting into the Christmas spirit this year. How many elves do you have? One thing I want you to bring me is a tablet. One reason why I deserve the present is that I have been feeding my animals. If I get this present I will share it with my siblings. One present I want Santa to bring someone else is a drone. I will share it with my friends.
Love,
Waylon B.
▼
Dear Santa,
Christmas is my favorite because I get presents I want. I’d like an Xbox because I listen to my dad. We are going to play Minecraft and call of duty.
Love,
Jacob
▼
Dear Santa,
I played football and played on the trampoline. Is it cold all year at the North Pole? I’d like a four wheeler. It is fun to drive. I’ve been good but some days have been rough days. I would share it with others. I would give my dad some tools. He’s been good. I am making cookies for you.
Love,
Hudson
▼
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas this year. Have I been good? One present I would like is a Rubix cube. I’ve been good and I also do the dishes. I will share it with my siblings and friends too. I would also like an LOL baby doll. I would want you to bring one of my friends a doll. I am positive they’ve been good. I hope you have a safe trip.
Love,
Kinlee C.
▼
Dear Santa,
I am really looking forward to Christmas. How do you make elves with magic? One gift I’d like is a hoverboard to play with. I was listening to the teacher good and that’s why I deserve it. I will share it with my cousin. I would like Santa to bring a gold necklace to my mommy. She loves me a lot.
Love,
Brantly
▼
Dear Santa,
I love you very much and I’m looking forward to Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus doing? What I want is an iPad really bad. I think I should get it because I cleaned our house. If I get it I would watch videos and play games on it with my brother and sister. Have a safe trip.
Love,
Siera
▼
Dear Santa,
I help my mom a lot and I’m looking forward to Christmas. I would like a puppy dog. I help my mom and dad and friends. I will give my mom a French bull dog. She deserves this because she is nice. I hope I see you Santa Claus.
Love,
Faith
▼
Dear Santa,
I am kind and I help others. One present I’d like is a doll with purple hair and black dress and blue shoes. I deserve this because I have been nice and help others. I am sharing it with my sisters and friends. Another thing I’d like is a OMG Surprise, a big one. I’ve been taking care of my dog. I will share it.
Love,
Litzy H.
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Ms. Rogers’ first grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
Do the elves have the presents loaded up? I’ve been nice to my classmates by not disturbing them. I want a DS, a magnet, a game, a lamp, and a toy car for Christmas. I hope you have fun on Christmas day.
Love,
Kylan
▼
Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? Am I on the naughty or nice list? I think maybe I am on the nice list. I do chores around the house. I wish I had an iPhone 12 and a hover board. I wish you a merry Christmas!
Love,
Connor
▼
Dear Santa,
I had a good summer? Did you? What list am I on Santa? Naughty or nice list? I help my brothers when they hurt themselves like when they trip over stuff. I wish to have a remote control car and a new DS game. I wish it’s not dangerous out there. Try to be good while giving presents.
Love,
Zayken
▼
Dear Santa,
Did you have a good summer? Am I on the nice list this year? I help my sister walk the dogs. For Christmas I want a Toby smart watch. I also want some unicorn earrings. I wish Daddy would stay home more and be home for Christmas. Be safe going back to the North Pole.
Love,
Lilly
▼
Dear Santa,
Are you ready for Christmas? I am. I have been nice. I help my mom bake food. I want fairy wings and vowl pix. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love,
Mia
▼
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers? I hope the presents you give us are good presents. I have been good to my sisters. For Christmas I wish that I could get a toy bicycle. I wish you have a Merry Christmas Day!
Love,
Joseph
▼
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? Am I on the nice list? I help my brother feed the rabbits. I want LOL dolls for Christmas. I also want scrubbies. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Jaylin
▼
Dear Santa,
What are the elves and reindeer doing? How is Mrs. Claus? I help my brother clean his room. Am I on the nice list? I want scrubbies for Christmas. Santa, I hope you had a great summer/
Love,
Rhylynn
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? Am I on the Naughty list or the Nice list? I help my mom clean dishes. Can I have a nerf ultra 3 for my brother. He is going to be very excited.
Love,
Pippa
▼
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers doing? I have two elves that watch me. I have been nice. For Christmas I want an American doll with clothes for me. I would like a doll dresser to put the clothes inside.
Love,
Ella
▼
Dear Santa,
I love. Did you have fun making the toys? Have I been naughty? I think I have been naughty, but not sure. I hope I have been good enough to get presents. When ornaments fall off the tree, I put them back up. Can I have an apple watch? I also would like a hover board. Can I have a nerf fun and a dog bed for my puppy? Merry Christmas! My one last wish is not to have bad luck.
Love,
Alex
▼
Dear Santa,
How is it going in the workshop? I have been really nice this year. I got my mom a candle for an early Christmas present. For Christmas I would like a hover board and a grow up doll. Can I have an iPod? I love my elf because she is my best friend. Santa, I hope you have a safe flight.
Love,
Charleigh
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I want to be on the nice list because I hug my sister. Sometimes I clean my room. I want a red and blue spider man costume for Christmas. Me and Iyanna want a trampoline. I hope you get a lot of cookies.
Love,
Noah
▼
Dear Santa,
I really wish I could be in the workshop with you Santa and the reindeer and the elves. I am on the nice list because I help my brother build his Lego set. I want a hover board an an alien board. I really hope you have a good Christmas and that you are ready to deliver the presents to all kids. I hope I get a hover board and alien board.
Love,
Harper
▼
Dear Santa,
I miss you Santa and the reindeer and the elves. Thank you, Santa, for giving me that lollipop. I have been nice. I help my brother when he falls down. I would like a hover board for Christmas. I want a cat. I wish you have a great Christmas!
Love,
Jordyn
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Patten’s kindergarten class
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a motorcycle, a remote-control car, and a 4-wheeler.
Love,
Noah S.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a bakugan, a nerf fun, and paint.
Love,
Rainer S.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a bakugan, a stuffed animal, and a motorcycle.
Love,
Wesley H.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a new bike, a bakugan, and a toy motorcycle.
Love,
Hunner C.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a lightsaber, a scooter, and Reese’s.
Love,
Indy A.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a crab bakugan and a T-Rex.
Love,
Lincoln B.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a bakugan, Rudolph, and Sonic.
Love,
Wyatt L.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a tiny Christmas tree and McDonald’s.
Love,
Eli C.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a bike, a toy sword, and a green toy box.
Love,
Charles C.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a bakugan, a remote-control car and airplane.
Love,
Thomas T.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very goo girl. For Christmas I’d like a new bike and a remote truck.
Love,
Paisley C.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like an iPhone 5, a big unicorn, and shoes.
Love,
Emma E.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like kid makeup and a mirror stand.
Love,
Brythe C.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like a Barbie, a baby doll, and a scooter.
Love,
Audrey B.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like a dog, a new bike, and a toy stroller.
Love,
Aubree H.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like a big Barbie can, a trampoline, and makeup.
Love,
Alayna N.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like a spirit balloon, a toy unicorn, and a Barbie house.
Love,
Macey C.
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like an OMG doll, a baby doll, and an LOL.
Love,
Makenzi G.
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Kristy Juhasz’s first grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you Santa? How are your reindeer? Oh, I like reindeer! Santa, I like you because you bring presents. You are the best! I want a night time chair to rock in and my own phone. I want a venom toy and a special Christmas.
Love,
Wyatt
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? How is Mrs. Claus, the reindeer, and the elves? I want a bike. I want a toy gun. I want a Nerf Gun. I want a toy man. I want a toy dinosaur.
Love,
Colten
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? I would like a dirt bike, Green Lair Storm, Dead Pool, and Black Widow games.
Love,
Benjamin
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you? On Christmas I want a toy reindeer. I really want that reindeer toy and I have been good!
Love,
Kimber
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? I would like playdoh, a Rubix cube, stuffed animals, scooter, a toy Santa, and an iPad. I have been really good this year!
Love,
Capri
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? For Christmas I want Logos and a Fast and Furious Car. I have been good. I am giving you a lot of cookies.
Love,
Kaiden
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I am on the good list. I am nice to everyone I know. I would like a bat man set, fishing set, a bat man game, and Minecraft.
Love,
Brantley
▼
Dear Santa,
How do you fly? Hi, how are you doing? I have been good this year. How do you cross the world in one night? I want a lot of surprise stuff.
Love,
Elijah
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are your reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? How are your elves? I have been good. I would like makeup and my own hair brush.
Love,
Ayden
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa! My name is Kyson. How are the reindeer doing? I have been good this year. How do the elves work so hard? I want a T-rex and Indionas Rex.
Love,
Kyson
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you and the reindeer? I want a blow-up unicorn and a stuffed unicorn with a blue tail and mane. Love,
Selah
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you Santa? I have been helping my mom. Am I on the naughty list? Yes or No? I would like an X Box game that is called Gang Beast and lease do not put me on the naughty list.
Love,
Jaden
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? I would like a toy dinosaur, boat, and a toy airplane.
Love,
Camden
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are your elves and reindeer? I have been good this year. I want a reindeer toy.
Love,
Maisie
▼
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer well? Please will you bring a fish trap and a fish tank? I have been good this year.
Love,
Connor
▼
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? I have been good this year and did all my chores. I would like an X Box and Mario control playset.
Love,
Noah
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, can I have a PS5 and a bike and a dirt bike for David.
Love,
Tristan
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi how are the elves? How are the reindeer? I hope you are feeling good. I have been good this year. I would like monster trucks and a hot wheels set.
Love,
Derek
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are your reindeer and how do you fly> How are your elves? How is Mrs. Claus? How are you? I have been good this year. I would like a Spider Man bike.
Love,
Brayden
▼
Dear Santa,
How have you and Mrs. Claus been? Can I have an elf and a sleeping beauty costume?
Love,
Abigail
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Mrs. Robinson’s and Mrs. Smith’s fourth grade classes
▼
Dear Santa Claus,
Have a merry x-mas. I hope you have a great Christmas this year. I hope you have a great Christmas this year. I hope lots of kids are good this year. I can’t wait for Christmas. Can you please give me everything I want but you don’t have to. Here are some things I want. Heelies, makeup, boardgames, Exetara.
Love,
Lillian
▼
Dear Santa,
All I want is to see my dad. I haven’t seen him in a while that’s why I am asking you just to help me. My dad is in California and I’d really like to see my dad. That is the only thing that will make me happy.
Love,
Jamal
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Braison and I want a PS5 and a dirk bike.
Love,
Braison
▼
Dear Santa,
I want some stuff for Christmas. The most things I want are a new bed, air pods, apple watch, and a new puppy dog. Those are the things I want most. Have a safe flight.
Love, Kaizlyn
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a safe flight and I hope you do not have COVID-19. Here are 3 things I want for Christmas that you do not have to get. One, an iPhone 11, PS4, and a big ball for 4-square.
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope you have an amazing year. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Sydney
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I want art things, plushing, and a dog. I appreciate your hard work traveling all around the world in one night. Hope you read this!
Love,
Mya
▼
Dear Santa,
I do not want a lot for Christmas. I just want to see all my family for Christmas but if you can’t do that I would like a dog please.
Love,
Bentleigh
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. I hope I get presents. I have 2 important wishes for Christmas. They are for me to get another dog. My 2nd wish is for my brother to be nice to me forever.
Love,
Brynn
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Lillian. I am 9 years old. I have beena good girl this year. What I want for Christmas is a box of basketball cards or a Michael Jordan rookie card. I also want myh sisters to get what they want and my parents. I have one question. Do the Northern Lights shield you from sight?
Love,
Lilly
▼
Dear Santa,
I do not want anything this year. I just want my brothers to get what they want.
Love,
Grace
▼
Dear Santa,
Am I good or bad? I want an iPhone 12 and a PS5 and everything in the Walmart phone section.
Love,
Todd
▼
Dear Santa,
Something I want for Christmas is a skateboard and I’ve been really good this year. Well maybe a little rotten but still and also every year my family leaves milk and cookies out for you and even carrots for the reindeer. I assume you already know that because you come to my house every Christmas Eve but I just wanted to tell you those things so hope you get my letter.
Love,
Skylar
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope you are not having too much to do. I mean you know it gets a lot because some kids ask for a lot of things. Most nights my family and I look for Christmas movies to watch. One thing I want for Christmas is something that I really need and that is for me, my sister, and brother to get along. Have a great Christmas.
Love,
Alliyah
▼
Dear Santa,
I am in 4th grade at NCE. I love school. What I want is a bike, Pokémon cards, Spider Man toys, an X Box, and a jacket. And a friend and to make it snow.
Love,
Nick
▼
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a new tablet with a pink sequence case and I want a new puppy to play with Cupcake. Another thing I want is some new boots and an outfit to go together.
Love,
Riley
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good fly back to the North Pole. I want a new bike.
Love,
Alexa
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Ty. I want an X box, v-bucks for Fortnite 200,000,000, switch, bike, new shoes, puppy, Call of Duty, rock cool.
Love,
Ty
▼
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the present and our elf he is very funny and smart. Your magic to travel around the world in a night is cool and the one present I want this year is a PS5 so I can play Fortnite on it.
Love,
Brylen
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Cort and I am in 4th grade. My Christmas list is a PS5, Pokémon Charzard pack, a PS5 controller, a Pokémon god pack, some new white shoes, and an LSU jacket. Now this is what I want in my stocking some candy, jolly ranchers, and the new Spiderman for the PS5. Thanks for all your help.
Love,
Cort
▼
Dear Santa,
I been good this year. I want a Lego set, an X Box controller, and a lava lamp for Christmas.
Love,
Brady
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a new PC and a new mouse.
Love,
Riley
▼
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Spiderman 2 game and money.
Love,
Coy
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Joshua and I want a PS5 and I want all kinds of games and also I want Madden 16 on X Box 360.
Love,
Joshua
▼
Dear Santa,
I don’t know why I have to write because I don’t know what I want. My teacher said write whatever you want. I know that my mom won’t let me get a puppy or another cat. So, you can surprise me. I do want something but I don’t know what I want.
Love,
Charlie
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope your trip on Christmas Eve night because you can not see because it is very dark.
Love,
Nathan
▼
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a Beyblade, Dragon Ball Z Goku action figure, a tog team, Mewtwo, Mew Pokémon , a PS5, Ironman laser arm, wolverine claw, a pair of Sonic shoes, Ironman helmet, a Pokeball, and a gaiter with Venom’s mouth on it.
Love,
John
▼
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is some of my favorite animals and that is a kangaroo. A blanket, pillow, and maybe a charpit. That will make my Christmas.
Love,
Layla
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4 and some Plants vs. Zombies disks for it for Christmas. I also want money for Christmas, and I hope you and Mrs. Claus enjoy your Christmas.
Love,
Brody
▼
Dear Santa,
I am a 4th grader from NCE. I am writing to you today because I want to tell you what for Christmas. First, I want LED lights because they look so cute so that is why I want it. I also want a bike even though my mom said no. The only reason why I want a bike is because I just learned how to ride it and stand up on it. Another thing I want is a rug because my floor looks so blank. But my mom said no because my dog pees and poops in my room. My last thing is a lot of unicorn stuff. By the way you don’t just bring presents to the world, you bring joy.
Love,
Hadley
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Braxton. For Christmas I want a drone that has a camera, PS5, 200.000,000 v-bucks for Fortnite, husky, Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 3 or 2, a nerf gun that shoots 1,000 feet, a RC car, a max and wheels that drive on water, iPhone 12, four-wheeler, and a hover board.
Love,
Braxton
▼
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a gaming laptop, art supplies like markers, paper, pencils, and so on, animal plushies, drawing tablet, a robox gift card, pajamas, sweaters, and 5 dollars.
Love,
Amelia
▼
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I hope you had a great summer! I hope I have been good this year. I could I get a nerf rival fun called Apollo or nothing at all? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Evan
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a laptop and for COVID-19 to go away and robox gift cards and a gymnastic mat and a basketball hoop and a notebook and a water bottle. That is all I want. I hope you get to it.
Love,
Bentlie
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Mrs. Long’s second grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is parker and I am 8-years-old. How do reindeer fly? I think I have been good this year because I have made my bed. I would like an electric scooter. I will ride it around and I will share it. I would like a pogo stick. I will bounce on it. I would also like a dirt bike to ride at my house. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies.
Love, Parker
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? How old are you? I have been bad and good because I fight with my sister and I help my family. I want a marble run. I will put marbles down holes and watch it go down. I will share with my sister. I also want a puzzle. I will put it together with my sister. I would also like Legos to build. Have a safe trip around the world. I hope you like the milk and cookies.
Love,
Kenlie
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley and I am 8 years old. How do reindeer fly? I have been good and bad. I would like a nerf Fortnite rocket launcher. I will use it in nerf wars. I also want a GameStop gift card. I will use it for switch stuff. I want a Mortal Combat game for PS3 to play. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Bentley
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Aedyn and I am 7 years old. Is it warm where you live? I have been good and helped my mom. I would like a dirt bike to ride at my house. I would also like an iPhone 11 Pro Max and an iPad to watch YouTube. I hope you like the cookies and milk I left for you.
Love,
Aedyn
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxson and I am 7-years-old. Santa is Rudolph a myth? I have been good. I brought every teacher their breakfast. I have also been a little bad because I did not get up on time. I would like a remote control car to drive it down the driveway. I would share it with my friends. I would also like an electric scooter and an iPhone 11 Pro. I would play Robox. Merry Christmas Santa Claus.
Love,
Jaxson
▼
Dear Santa,
I am Max and I am 7 years old. Do the reindeer really fly? I have been both bad and good because I have helped my mom put together a bench. I have also not listened to my mom when she told me to clean my room. I would like a four-wheeler to ride with friends. I would also like Legos to play with my sister and an iPhone 11 to call my friends. I will leave you milk and cookies! Merry Christmas!
Love,
Max
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope Mrs. Claus is doing well. Do reindeers really eat candy canes? I usually leave carrots some years for the reindeer. I have been good but sometimes I lose my temper with my brother. I would like calieo critters. Because I like to play with them. I would also like hatchimals. And a gift card to Castle Nail Spa. I wish my sister and new baby have a good Christmas. I hope you have a good flight.
Love,
Ava
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? How do reindeer fly? I have been good because I make my bed. I would like an Evie doll. I would play with it. I will share it with my sister. I would love boots to go outside because my old boots are getting rotten. I will share them with nobody. I would also like some books. I would read them and share them with my sister and teacher her how to read. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Brinley
▼
I hope Mrs. Claus is doing well. How do reindeer fly? I am good and I listen to my mom and dad. I want a football. I will play with it. I will share it with my friends. I want football gloves. I will throw the football with them. I will not share them. I want a basketball. I will play basketball with it and I will share it. I love you Santa.
Love,
Alyssa
▼
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask you questions. Is it true that your elves are really nice? Is it true that you deliver presents in one night? I am ready to move onto presents! I like the mini crewmate bundle. I like it with the robot. It looks really cool! Now this is a very nice chat Santa. I wonder is one of your names Saint Nick? I wonder everything about you. I love you Santa! I wish you a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jase
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope Mrs. Claus is feeling good. I am 7 years old and I go to NCE. How do reindeers fly? I have bene good this year. I have been helping my mom. I would like a remote-control skateboard. I will ride it and share it with my friends. I would also like a four-wheeler to ride at my house and hot wheels track. Christmas is the best holiday.
Love,
Jase
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope Mrs. Claus is doing well. How do you fly in the sky? I have been good because I’ve helped others. I would like a BMX bike. I would do tricks with it. I would like hot wheels. I would play with them. I would like an RC car to drive. I want to play baseball with LSU. I am going to leave you milk and cookies. I hope you have a Merry Christmas Santa.
Love,
Cohen
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Ms. Moore’s second grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa my name is Willow and I am 7 years old. I hope the reindeers are ready to fly and I have been a good girl. I did my homework and cleaned my room up and helped my mom. I would like an OMG doll and a barbie home and makeup to play with friends. I would like 2 hatchimals and LOL dolls and an OMG camper and 6 Bardia dolls and I will share it with my sister. I would like 2 LOL houses and a huge bunny and I will share with my little sister. I will leave milk and cookies.
Love,
Willow
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Miss Claus? How do you make it through the night? I have been good by cleaning my room and help decorating. I would like a hoverboard for Christmas. I will ride it every day. I will share it with my friends. I would like a baby yoga jacket for Christmas. I will wear it every Wednesday. I will share it with my friends. I would like a star for Christmas. I will look at it every day. I will let my friends look at it. I hope you enjoy the cookies I leave out for you.
Love,
Blakely
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Miss Claus? How is Rudolph? I have been good because I cleaned my room. I would like a barbie. And I would play with it every day. I would share it with my friends. I would like an elf. I would let it watch me. I would share it with my siblings. I would like a tablet. I would play on it. I would share it with my siblings. I would leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Autumn
▼
Dear Santa,
I really want a telescope. I want to look at the moon and stars. It would be nice if I could have a Roblox gift card. All I really want is just space stuff. I hope you can find some space stuff. I have some food for your reindeer. They will love it. Maybe I could get a new bike? I hope you can make it to my house. Love you Santa.
Love,
Molly
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope you get better. Santa how do Reindeer fly at night? Santa, I have been good and bad but I will make a better choice. Santa, I would like a real dirt bike. I will ride it. Yes, I will share it. Santa, I would like a nerf fun. I will play with it. Yes, I will share it. Santa I would like a stuffed WWE wrestler. I will fight it. I will not share it because it is mine. Santa, I like your elves.
Love,
Brayden
▼
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus doing good and are the reindeer too? Are the reindeer excited to go around the world again? I have been good because I helped my mom around the house. Santa, I want a puppy, barbie house, and a lot of Play Doh. I will share it with my brother Cohen and I will play with it all. I love you Santa. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Kacie
▼
Dear Santa,
I am Emma and I am 7. Which reindeer is your favorite? Mine is Rudolph. I have been good and a little bad because, well, I have been good because I go out of bed when I was supposed to and I have been bad because sometimes I don’t follow. I want a tiny life baby doll. I will play with it forever and ever. I will share with everyone. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Emma
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayci and I would like an LOL house, a pink car, and hatchimals. I will share with my sister and brother. I have been good and bad and I am trying to make better choices. I do my homework. I will leave cookies and milk.
Love,
Jayci
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Mrs. Butler’s second grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
One present I would like you to bring me is a new bike. I was responsible and I did my chores. I did what I was told and I helped my mom. That’s why I deserve it. I will share it with my friend Colton. I want a new phone. I worked hard in school and I was nice to other people. I will show them cool stuff on it. I would give my mom a new Bible. My mom believes in God. She loves him. My mom would probably read it with me. I hope you have fun!
Love,
A.J.
▼
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. How old are your reindeer? And what are their names? I will leave you milk and cookies. A present I want is a Nintendo. I deserve it because I am kind, nice, and sweet. I would play with it with my friends. Another present I want is a PS4. That comes with a VR set. F they are nice they can play with me. I deserve it because I am truthful. I would love for you to give my mom a new Go Kart. She’s been good and she’s a very good mom. Have a safe trip!
Love,
Brantley
▼
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. How do you make presents? One present I want is an Apple tablet. I have not lied at all and it is not good lie. I will share it with all my friends. Second, I want a Poopsy flamingo from you. I even help my friends at home. I want a phone for my mom. She is a good parent and she takes good care of me. That’s why she deserves something nice. I hope you have a good Christmas!
Love,
Zoey
▼
Dear Santa,
I am very good at listening at home. I never get in trouble. How do elves show up? How do elves have magic? I want a stuffed animal because I love them. I learned it because I am good and I follow rules a lot and be honest. I love sharing stuff with people. It is what God loves. I want a kitten for Christmas. They are cute. Very cute. I love kittens. I earned it because I take care of them. I love them. It will stay inside. I want you to bring my mom a cat. She would like it. She loves me and she cooks for me. It would probably have to stay inside. My mom’s friends can come see it. I hope you have a safe trip.
Love,
Brayden
▼
Dear Santa,
I am really good at football. I really wanted to ask if I am on the nice list. I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. WI deserve it because I am doing good in school and I help my mom. I will not share it with siblings because they will break it. I will share with friends because they will not break it. I would like an iPhone 12 Max. I deserve it because I Help others and help my brother. I would like you to bring a purple Lambo for my mom. She has been working so hard for us. She will drive me and my brother around. I am giving you milk and cookies.
Love,
Karson
▼
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me a T-rex toy for Christmas. I clean up Legos when my dad wants me to pick them up. If I get these, I will share it with my brothers. Another present I want for Christmas is Fortnite for my Nintendo Switch. I help decorate the Christmas tree. I will let my brothers play it. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Tate
▼
Dear Santa,
Today I was thinking about you. Santa Claus how old are you and Mrs. Claus and my elf? I would like the whole collection of a Holiday Perfect Surprise. That is LOL. I have been a good girl at home and school. I’d also like a unicorn hoverboard and a unicorn gear set. I was doing my work at school and at home all during the year. For my daddy, can you please bring him an X Box 5 please. My daddy got me a lot of special things and works hard.
Love,
Lilyana
▼
Dear Santa,
I wanted to ask you if I would see your reindeer? I would like you to bring me a cleaning set. I have been a good girl this year. I will let someone else use it. I want to spread some Christmas cheer this year. Can you bring me some cash to share with others? I want to be really nice this year. I am going to help spread Christmas cheer to others with your help. I would like you to bring my dad a tool set. I know that my dad likes tools so this year for Christmas can you bring him some. Have a great flight!
Love,
Nikki
▼
Dear Santa,
I am wondering if you could get my sisters what they want. I love my family so much even the people I do not know. I will share with my sister. I will spend time with her first. I would like a PS5 too with a remote controller. I help my mom with laundry and dishes. I am going to share it with my sisters. This is what I’d like you to get Jenny. A pair of earrings, sunglasses, and a globe. They are kind, respectful, and nice. I hope you don’t drop the presents!
Love,
Zooey
▼
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer get their magic? I’d like you to bring me lots of clay. It is because I listen to my family. I am going to make stuff with the clay. I would also like an electric scooter. I’ve been nice and I listen to rules. I will ride it and yes I will share it. I would like you to bring my dad a monster truck. He is a good dad and works 14 hours a day. I hope you stay safe on the flight and I made you milk and cookies.
Love,
Kasen
▼
Dear Santa,
I love my family. How do you have magic and how are you not cold in the Winter? I would like LOL dolls. I listen to my Nana and I helped her decorate. I am kind and I will share them with my friends and siblings. Santa I would like an LOL pet too. In 1st grade I got all green faces. Santa I would like to get a coloring book for my Nana. She takes care of me always. My Nana will share with me like last time. Have a nice trip!
Love,
Addison
▼
Dear Santa,
I have been good. How does Rudolph’s nose light up? I would like a slime kit for Christmas. One thing I did was clean my mom and dad’s room that is why I think I deserve this present. I will share with my sister. I want LOL pets from you please. I have been nice to Hadleigh all year. I would like my mom to have a little pig. Can you bring it on your sleigh? She deserves it because she takes good care of me. I hope you have a good flight.
Love,
Kinsleigh
▼
Dear Santa,
I am good at football. I won the championship. I wonder how did you find elves. Please tell me. One present I would like you to bring is Doom Eternal and I help my family in the house and that is why I think I deserve it. I would share the present with my family and friends. Another present I would like is dark souls and I help others do stuff inside or outside. That is why I think I deserve it and I will share the present with others. One present I would like you to bring to my mom is a massage chair. She washes dishes every time we are done eating. That is why she deserves it and she would share the chair with the family. I am excited to get presents.
Love,
Cala
▼
Dear Santa,
I love to play Call of Duty. I wonder how old you are. I want you to bring me a PS3. When my dad hurt his hand I brought him the things he wanted. I will share it with others. Another present I would like is a ninja suit. I helped care for my grandma. I would like you to bring my dad a new movie to watch. He took care of me. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a good flight.
Love,
Silas
▼
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old and I am good. How did you grow your beard? I want you to bring me a computer. I help my mom and dad and I go to sleep when they tell me to. I will go outside and pick up trash. I will share it with Jacob. We can watch videos. He can play games with me too. I listen to my mom and dad and I love them. Can you please bring Jacob a PS4? Jacob gets me snacks and gets me my iPad. Jacob is my brother. He would let me play with him.
Love,
Emily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.