The LHSAA announced via Twitter that there will be no capacity limits at Frasch Park in Sulphur, Louisiana, for this week’s softball state tournament.
The tweet came one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new COVID-19 proclamation that removed capacity restrictions on outdoor sporting events, among other measures that included lifting the statewide mask mandate.
Purchase 2021 LHSAA Softball State Championship Tickets below!— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) April 28, 2021
🎟 https://t.co/Jm6cjBEGFK
*There will be no capacity limits for fans at Frasch Park*
Prior to this week’s announcement, only 2,800 spectators were going to be allowed into the North Frasch Softball Complex per session.
The state softball tournament runs April 29 - May 1.
“There will be no capacity limits for fans at Frasch Park,” the LHSAA tweet read.
The North Frasch Softball Complex has hosted the state softball tournament since 2001. The park offers six turfed softball fields, two grass softball fields, a multi-tunneled batting cage, and three concession stands for use during recreation sports events and tournaments.
Frasch Park has a reported seating capacity of 5,000.
Tickets for the state softball tournament will not be available at the park and must be purchased through the Go Fan website at gofan.co or the Go Fan app. Search “LHSAA” to find the event. Tickets are $13 each, plus a $1.65 service fee.
Livingston Parish has three teams participating in the state softball tournament: Holden High of Class B as well as Doyle High and French Settlement High of Class 2A.
