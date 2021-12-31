Despite a recommendation from the state’s top health officials, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) said it does not plan to stop high school sports amid the state’s fifth surge of COVID-19.
In a memo sent to coaches and athletic directors, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said his office “will not be issuing a concurrent recommendation for suspension of interscholastic extracurricular competition.”
This week, the Louisiana Department of Health released recommendations for the restart of K-12 schools, which will come as the state sees a spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
In the recommendations, health officials advised schools to suspend extracurricular activities until the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate falls below 200 cases per 100,000 people. Next week, the state is expected to report more than 750 cases per 100,000 people.
The recommendations for schools also include universal masking, suspension of social gatherings such as dances and pep rallies, social distancing at mealtimes, and vaccinations for those who are eligible.
The new guidance comes amid a wave of cases in recent weeks, fueled mostly by the more transmissible omicron variant, which has become the dominant strain in Louisiana. This week, the state twice broke its record for most new cases in a single day, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising at unprecedented rates.
Despite what the LDH is advising schools to do, Bonine said the LHSAA will not put a statewide halt on sports and instead will leave the decisions up to local school systems and health agencies.
“The LHSAA will respectfully yield to the Local Education Agency (LEA) and/or Educational System to make the determination on whether a halt in interscholastic extracurricular competition shall/or shall not occur,” Bonine said in the memo.
In an e-mail to parish principals, LPPS Superintendent Joe Murphy wrote, ‘At this time we will not be suspending these activities.’”
The LHSAA memo states that if a school system chooses to suspend high school sports based on advice from its local health organization, any games missed will be listed as canceled and no power points will be awarded. Additionally, no games can be rescheduled or added before Jan. 29.
Bonine’s letter also states if a local school system chooses to suspend its sports program because of the omicron variant, that suspension will remain in place until Gov. Edwards or the LDH say that extracurricular activities can safely resume.
Schools choosing to stop sports participation were asked to notify the LHSAA as soon as possible.
Bonine’s memo goes on to say that if schools continue to play, any missed games because of COVID-related issues will be forfeited, “and if applicable, power points will be awarded accordingly.”
"I do commend Mr. Bonine for allowing the individual school districts and the local agencies to make those decisions in not making a big political stance or not being quick to cancel sports or whatever agendas," Springfield principal Spencer Harris, a member of the LHSAA Executive Committee, said. "I think we've got enough things, and it's something we've been dealing with for a long time now. One thing that's happened is we've been able to continue with our athletics, and I think that's a good thing for our kids."
