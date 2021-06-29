Licensing delays are possible at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ office in Baton Rouge after “several” staff members tested positive for COVID-19 or came into close contact with a positive case, the agency announced Tuesday.
In a statement, LDWF spokesperson Ed Pratt said the outbreak occurred at the agency’s headquarters on 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge. Pratt didn’t specify how many people tested positive or came into contact with a positive case.
“LDWF is taking every precaution to protect the public and following all safety guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Dept. of Health,” Pratt said in his statement.
The office remains open to the public, and licenses will continue to be issued and renewed. But to help avoid possible delays as the office reshuffles its remaining staff, Pratt said licenses can also be requested online or by visiting any one of the vendors across the state.
“LDWF thanks the public in advance for their patience,” Pratt said.
To purchase or renew a license, people can visit the LDWF license purchase webpage. For a list of retail license vendors, people can visit the Outdoor Explorer map and choose the “License Vendor” layer.
