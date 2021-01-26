DENHAM SPRINGS -- For the first time in nearly a year, the YaYas got back to their mission statement — spreading love for music and dancing.

With dancers dressed in Mardi Gras-themed attire, the YaYas, a popular line dancing group from PARDS, shared their joy for music and dancing during stops at two area nursing homes last week.

“We need some good news,” said dance instructor Sandi McGrew, who founded the YaYas seven years ago.

The outdoor dance sessions on Thursday, Jan. 21, marked the first public performances for the group in nearly a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to place restrictions on visits to long-term care facilities.

Since their inception, the YaYas have regularly taken their weekly dance lessons to nursing homes, group homes, and veterans homes, particularly around holidays such as Christmas and Mardi Gras.

But like so many other activities, those dance sessions have not been possible over the last 10 months.

“I believe our last outreach was Mardi Gras of last year,” McGrew said. “My heart just aches for them. We have a lot of extended families in nursing homes and we couldn’t come in for a year.”

McGrew said the group spent recent weeks trying to think of a way to bring back its dancing at long-term care facilities “without contact.” After calling the activity directors at Harvest Manor and Golden Age nursing homes, she got the green light to do them outside.

The YaYas began the day at Harvest Manor, where they circled the building and danced in front of windows as residents sat inside, dancing along in their rooms. McGrew called it a “very touching” scene.

After that, the group went to nearby Golden Age and danced under the front pavilion, with residents spread out nearby. They, too, were dancing in their chairs and waving their arms as music blared through a nearby speaker.

“There’s a synergy when you do good for others,” McGrew said. “I know we bless them, but we’re blessed, too. And the people who watch get blessed, as well. We all get blessed being a part of this.”