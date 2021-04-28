As part of his new COVID-19 proclamation, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday his decision to lift the statewide mask mandate that had been in place since July 2020.
Though face coverings will still be required in a number of settings, the new order that went into effect Wednesday, April 28, puts the onus on local governments and businesses to determine their own masking policies.
Along with masking changes, the governor’s latest proclamation also eased restrictions on live music, waiting rooms in some businesses, and outdoor crowd sizes.
Below is a list of what changes the new order allows, per the governor’s office*:
-- Face coverings will still be required in the following settings: public transit, state government buildings, K-12 schools, early childhood education centers, colleges and universities, and healthcare facilities.
-- State agencies may choose to opt-out of the mask mandate for state-owned buildings in writing to the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. They must also inform people entering the building that masks are not mandatory.
-- For theaters, event spaces, festivals and fairs and other outdoor events, there will be no limitations on outdoor capacity.
-- Indoors, a facility may choose to operate at 75 percent capacity while enforcing 6 feet of social distancing or at 100 percent capacity with masking required and enforced.
-- For indoor sporting events, capacity is limited to 75 percent of capacity with social distancing, or 100 percent capacity if a mask mandate is enforced at the venue. Capacity will not be limited outdoors.
-- For live music, new regulations will require 10 feet of space between the stage and the audience and crowds must be seated.
-- Bars will still only be open to those 21 and older.
-- While maintaining social distancing, waiting rooms may be open at the following venues: beauty shops, salons, barber shops, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, gym, fitness centers.
-- All buffets or other common food stations may resume normal operations, but only if social distancing is maintained between patrons while at the buffet.
*To read the governor’s proclamation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.