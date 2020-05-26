WATSON -- Live Oak High seniors took one last ride through town as Eagles.

On a muggy afternoon, seniors paraded through the Watson community, where family and friends stood on the streets to celebrate the Class of 2020 on Wednesday, May 20.

Senior arrived on campus around 1 p.m. to drop off their books and pick up their caps and gowns. After that, they spent some time making last-minute adjustments to their vehicles, which were decorated with signs, posters, blow-up pictures, and balloons.

The parade, which started and ended at Live Oak High, lasted about 45 minutes, and the entire procession was led by an escort from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. It gave seniors one last glimpse of their community as high school students since their last two months of school were stripped away due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Live Oak High joined a host of other Livingston Parish high schools that have held parades for their seniors, including Denham Springs, Maurepas, French Settlement, Doyle, and Holden. Walker High will hold one for its seniors on Tuesday, June 1.

Seniors from Live Oak and across Livingston Parish got some good news last Thursday, when the school system announced the graduation dates for all nine area high schools.

Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 have been in flux since mid-March, when Gov. John Bel Edwards closed all school campuses statewide to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which hit Louisiana harder than all but a handful of states in the initial outbreak.

In a statement, Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district would hold in-person graduation ceremonies over a 10-day period that runs June 23 - July 2. The nine graduations will feature a mixture of indoor and outdoor ceremonies.

Live Oak High’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at the school’s stadium.