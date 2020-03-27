DENHAM SPRINGS -- Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Livingston Farmers Market is still open for business.
And organizers are closely sticking to the governor’s guidelines of social distancing.
The Livingston Farmers Market, located in Denham Springs, has adjusted its hours and will be open from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, according to board member Debbie Rynders.
This Saturday’s market will feature beef, vegetable booths, jams, honey, plants, crafts, tamales, and more. A wrap food truck will also be on hand.
In accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ call for “social distancing” amid the novel coronavirus, Rynders said vendors will be spaced out to maintain at least 6 feet of space between each other.
“We are trying to distance all the vendors, and clients are cooperating,” she said. “As long as that continues to go on, we’ll be out there.”
The Livingston Farmers Market is located in the New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs.
For more information, visit the “Livingston Farmers Market” page on Facebook.
Below is a list of vendors who will be set up for this weekend’s farmers market.
-- Kemp Farms - beef
-- Louisiana Gold - honey
-- Landry-Poche - vegetables
-- Three Peas in a Pod - pickled veggies, jams
-- Flowers Sprouts and Such - plants
-- Story Farms - vegetables
-- Wanda’s Tamales - tamales
-- Fekete Farms - veggies
-- Creative Kountry Concoctions
-- Sandra’s Feedbag Creations - crafts
