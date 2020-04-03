DENHAM SPRINGS -- For the last dozen or so years, Charles Kemp has spent Saturdays selling his locally-grown beef at the Livingston Farmers Market.
He was there when it was first held on Government Drive in Denham Springs, near what is now referred to as “Wet City Hall.” He was there when it moved to Florida Boulevard, in the parking lot in front of New Covenant Baptist Church.
He was there after the Great Flood of 2016, when the local farmers market lost at least half of its vendors and had to shut down for six months. He was there just last weekend, one week after having his best day of sales since the flood.
Now, he and all the other vendors won’t be there. And no one knows for how long.
Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Livingston Farmers Market will shut down operations until further notice, according to an announcement from Kemp.
The announcement came the same week that Gov. John Bel Edwards officially extended his “stay at home” order until April 30 as Louisiana works to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which reached more than 10,200 reported cases and 370 deaths on Friday.
There is no timetable for when the Livingston Farmers Market — which typically features beef, vegetable booths, jams, honey, plants, crafts, tamales, a food truck, and more every Saturday — will return.
“Due to the seriousness of the coronavirus and the importance of social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions, the Livingston Farmers Market will be closed until further notice,” the owner of Kemp Farms said in a statement to The News. “We hope and pray that all will stay well.”
The Livingston Farmers Market had taken extra measures in recent weeks to adhere to Edwards’ call for social distancing, even spacing vendors apart to maintain at least 6 feet of distance. Several vendors began wearing gloves and masks, and a few asked customers to stand back from the booth to stem any potential spread of the novel disease.
“It’s been hectic,” a vendor for Story Farms out of Holden said last weekend. “Just been a lot more aware and vigilant of surroundings and who’s coming in. Just more cautious.”
However, in the first few weeks after Edwards declared a public health emergency, it seemed like the local farmers market was faring well, several vendors said last weekend. More people — who would normally have to go to crowded supermarkets to get their goods — were choosing to come shop “in the open air” that the farmers market afforded.
With the extra safety measures put in place, board member Debbie Rynders of Flowers Sprouts and Such had hoped the Livingston Farmers Markets could surive.
“We are trying to distance all the vendors, and our clients and customers are cooperating,” Rynders told The News last week. “As long as that continues to go on, we’ll be out there.”
Now, they won’t.
Vendors were given notice of the shut down earlier this week, and some have since scrambled to schedule showings at other farmers markets across the area. For many, farmers markets are their livelihoods, and not having their traditional farmers market within reach of their regular customers may have huge financial repercussions. Rynder said.
“This is going to hurt,” she said.
The Livingston Farmers Market will continue to post updates on its Facebook page. To check it out, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.