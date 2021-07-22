After the parish president announced a temporary closure of offices parish-wide as the COVID-19 Delta variant surges, the Livingston Office of Motor Vehicles locations announced its own closure.
The Livingston OMV location will be closed from Thursday, July 22, to Monday, Aug. 2, according to a statement.
Customers who have appointments booked at the Livingston OMV during the closure must reschedule online at www.expresslane.org.
In a statement, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles reminded customers to utilize the free LA Wallet app, which allows eligible customers to request a duplicate driver’s license and renew their current driver’s license.
Additionally, customers are encouraged to visit the official OMV website, www.expresslane.org, for online services and a complete list of open offices.
Earlier Thursday, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said government offices will close at 1 p.m. and remain closed until Aug. 2.
His announcement came one day after the state reported its third-most COVID-19 cases in a single day yet. That spike was even worse In Livingston Parish, which on Wednesday confirmed its most new cases (243) in a day since the pandemic began.
