Livingston Parish reported 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,758 cases and 74 deaths in Livingston Parish. The parish hasn’t reported a new death since Tuesday.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 39,596 tests, a jump of just 186 tests from Thursday. That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 6.4 percent, marking the 28th time in 36 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 163,928 cases; 5,262 deaths; and 2,254,841 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,224 “probable” cases and 182 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, decreased on Friday by five overnight to 570 statewide, the fewest since June 19 (561). Ventilator usage also fell to below 90 for the first time since July 1, decreasing by six overnight to 86 statewide.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
