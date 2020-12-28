Livingston Parish confirmed 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 6,905 COVID-19 cases and 110 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,439 “probable” cases, an increase of one, and nine “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 80,135 tests. That includes 71,844 molecular tests and 8,291 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 10-16, was 13.10 percent, down from the previous week’s rate.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 274,781 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 25,578 “probable” cases
-- 6,980 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 356 “probable” deaths
-- 4,278,077 total COVID-19 tests
-- 247,501 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
After dropping for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 67 overnight to 1,597 statewide.
Ventilator usage increased by 10 to 201 statewide on Sunday, figures show. That’s the first time there were more than 200 COVID-19 patients on ventilators since Aug. 12.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
