Livingston Parish reported 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and its first COVID-19 related death in seven days, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,474 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 67 deaths. That’s the first COVID-19 related death in the parish this month and the first since Aug. 30.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 34,980 tests, a jump of 348 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 4.8 percent, marking the 14th time in 19 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting 152,868 cases; 4,930 deaths; and 1,958,348 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 896 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 18 over the last two days down to 790 statewide, the fewest since June 30 (781). Despite the drop in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose by 23 in two days and now stands at 119 statewide.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
Edwards is expected to announce a decision on the Phase Two order sometime this week.
