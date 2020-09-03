Livingston Parish reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,448 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 66 deaths, a figure that has remained unchanged over the last three days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 34,467 tests, a jump of 174 tests from Wednesday. That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 10.9 percent, marking just the fifth time in 17 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 150,651 cases; 4,858 deaths; and 1,916,203 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 896 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 22 overnight down to 851 statewide, the fewest number of hospitalizations since July 2 (840). Ventilator usage also dropped down to 128, a decrease of four from Wednesday.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
