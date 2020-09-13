Livingston Parish reported 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,558 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 71 deaths. Livingston Parish has reported a new COVID-19 related death in back-to-back updates.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 36,535 tests, a jump of just 303 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 6.9 percent, marking the 19th time in 25 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting 157,455 cases; 5,065 deaths; and 2,065,795 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases and 170 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, fell by 43 from Friday’s count and now stand at down to 680 statewide, the fewest since June 25 (653) and the first time they were below 700 since June 27.
Ventilator usage also dropped on Sunday, falling by 10 to 107 statewide.
On Friday, Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.