Livingston Parish confirmed 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, the local case count stands at 3,170, while the local death toll is at 59. Prior to Wednesday, Livingston Parish had confirmed seven new COVID-19 related deaths in the previous six days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 30,269 COVID-19 tests, an increase of 313 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 7.6 percent, marking the fourth straight day the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Wednesday, health officials added 778 new cases to the statewide case count, bringing the total to 139,903. That’s off of 14,983 new tests, which puts Wednesday’s statewide positivity rate at 5.1 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 14,608 over the last week to bring the total thus far to 118,120. That puts the state at about 21,783 active cases, down by 9,009 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 44 overnight and now stand at 1,160 statewide, the lowest since July 10. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 440.
Ventilator usage also dropped to 175 on Wednesday, a decrease of 12 from the previous day. That’s the fewest COVID-19 patients on ventilators since July 17.
The statewide death toll reached 4,468, an increase of 37 overnight. There have now been 633 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 141 “probable” deaths.
