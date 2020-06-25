Livingston Parish reported 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, continuing the parish’s largest spike in new cases to date.
The local case count now stands at 794, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. Over the last three days, Livingston Parish has confirmed 104 new cases, the most in a three-day stretch yet.
On Tuesday, the parish confirmed 61 new cases, which was the highest increase in a single day since the first reported case March 19.
While cases continue to rise, the parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related for the third straight day, leaving the local death toll at 36. Livingston Parish has reported seven new deaths since June 1.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 468 tests from the state lab, the same since Monday, and 10,310 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 285.
Thursday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) was 9 percent, just under the state’s goal of 10 percent.
The parish has added 268 new cases since June 14, or an average of 22.3 a day. In the previous 87 days, the parish reported 525 total cases, or just over six new cases per day.
The positivity rate during that span has been 12.3 percent, more than double what it was during the previous two and a half months (6 percent).
The parish’s recent rise in new cases coincides with a statewide surge. Over the last three days, Louisiana has reported 3,176 new cases, the most in a three-day span since the virus’ peak in early April.
