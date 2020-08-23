Livingston Parish reported two new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday as well as 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, the local case count stands at 3,266, while the local death toll reached 62.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 31,292, a jump of 459 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 6.5 percent, marking the sixth time in the last seven updates in which the parish’s positivity rate was lower than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Sunday, the state reported 142,943 cases; 4,605 deaths; 941 hospitalizations; and 152 patients on ventilators.
