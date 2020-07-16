Livingston Parish reported 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local case count to 1,721, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death on Thursday, leaving the local death toll to 41. Livingston Parish has reported 12 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including four in the last 18 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 472 tests from the state lab, the same as the day before, and 17,347 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 395.
That puts Thursday’s rate of positivity at 9.1 percent, slightly better than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower. That marks the third time since June 26 that Livingston Parish has recorded a positivity rate of 10 percent or lower.
Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 1,030 new cases off of 7,885 tests (13.0-percent positivity rate).
On Thursday, health officials added 2,280 new COVID-19 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total case count to 86,411. That’s the fifth time in seven days that the state reported at least 2,000 new cases.
According to health officials, 93 percent of Thursday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 36 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 9-16.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 24 overnight to reach 3,375 total fatalities on Thursday. The state is also reporting 110 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Due to new federal reporting requirements, hospital-related data was delayed, leaving the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage at Wednesday’s numbers. Heath officials said the data “will be updated when available.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.