Livingston Parish confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Tuesday to bring the local death toll to 52, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marked the first reported death in the parish since Aug. 7 and the fourth this month.
On Tuesday, health officials added 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus to Livingston Parish’s case count, bringing the total to 2,975. Tuesday’s case count is off of 507 tests, which equates to a 7.5 percent positivity rate, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just eight times since June 26.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health added 1,164 new cases to the ongoing tally from the last two days, bringing the statewide total to 133,125. This comes one day after officials said technical staff were investigating what appeared to be “incomplete” data regarding new cases and tests. No reason for the incomplete data has yet been given.
Health officials confirmed 26 new COVID-19 related deaths from the day before, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,195. There have now been 360 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 118 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped significantly on Tuesday, falling by 47 overnight to 1,335 statewide. Over the last nine days, hospitalizations have decreased by 199.
Patients on ventilators showed a slight decrease on Tuesday, dropping by one to 214.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
