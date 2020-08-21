Livingston Parish reported 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, the local case count stands at 3,236, while the local death toll remains at 60.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 30,833 tests, a jump of 272 tests from Thursday. That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 14.3 percent, breaking a streak of five straight days in which the parish’s positivity rate was lower than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Health officials added 899 new cases to the statewide case count on Friday, bringing the total to 141,720. The statewide death toll reached 4,546, an increase of 50 overnight.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped to 1,051 on Friday, which is 36 less than the day before. Ventilator usage also fell to 172, a drop of six in 24 hours.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce a decision on the state’s reopening plan next week. Louisiana is currently in Phase Two until at least Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.