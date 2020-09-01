One day after its cases count of the novel coronavirus shrank, Livingston Parish reported its most cases in more than two weeks.
Livingston Parish added 41 new cases to the local tally while its COVID-19 death toll remained the same, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the most new cases the parish has reported in a single day since Aug. 14 (44).
As of Tuesday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,405 cases in Livingston Parish. Those cases have resulted in 66 deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 34,100 tests, a jump of 526 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 7.7 percent, which is the 12th time in the last 15 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 148,882 cases; 4,821 deaths; and 1,889,825 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 701 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, jumped to 910 statewide, an increase of 29 from the day before. Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage fell to 128, a decrease of four from Monday.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 1.
